Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.66.

NYSE:MOH opened at $274.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $274.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.