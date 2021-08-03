Brokers Offer Predictions for Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at M Partners issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. M Partners analyst B. Pirie anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.36 million for the quarter.

ANX opened at C$0.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of C$141.01 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

