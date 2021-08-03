Brokers Offer Predictions for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $62.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,141.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.