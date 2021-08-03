Brokers Set Expectations for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

CYH stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 893,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Community Health Systems by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 232,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.