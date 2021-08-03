Brokers Set Expectations for Hologic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.55. Hologic has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,467,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.