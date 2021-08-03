Brokers Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.55. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.37 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.05.

ICPT opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $575.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

