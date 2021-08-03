Brokers Set Expectations for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTGX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $49.08 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.