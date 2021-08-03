Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $92.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 515,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 195,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

