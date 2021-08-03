Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 31,392 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

