Brookstone Capital Management Takes $8.77 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 7,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 146,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $352.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $998.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.49. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

