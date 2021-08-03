Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

