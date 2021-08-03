Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC opened at $103.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

