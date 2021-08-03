Burger Swap Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.87 or 0.00009990 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $50.99 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00060245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.00807250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00095162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,544,944 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,944 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

