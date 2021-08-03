Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Up 25.6% in July

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BUKS opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56. Butler National has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.