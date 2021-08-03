BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of BWXT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.17. 892,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,286. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

