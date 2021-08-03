Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE BY opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $915.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

