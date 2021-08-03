C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $109,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,317 shares of company stock worth $2,125,667 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 48,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,266. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

