Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 59,532 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $2,089,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 307,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of COG opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

