Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.56 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,430. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

