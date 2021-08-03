Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.53

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 311938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$506.26 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$103.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

