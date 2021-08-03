California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 910,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 362,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,204. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director William B. Roby bought 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,051.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $39,681,874.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,103,896 shares of company stock worth $161,088,842.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gimbel Daniel Scott raised its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 699,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,765,000 after buying an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after buying an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

