California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,911 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.70.

RCKT opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

