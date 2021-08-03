California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

