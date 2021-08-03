California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Celsius worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Celsius by 1,110.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.91 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

