California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.61 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Celsius worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Celsius by 1,110.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.91 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

