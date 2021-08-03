California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.