California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,342 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

