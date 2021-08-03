California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 219 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $3,860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 193,615 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCY opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

