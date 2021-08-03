California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 624 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 99,770 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

