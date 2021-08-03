California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 714 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

