California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $173.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.45. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

