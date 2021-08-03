California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ArcBest by 10.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4,650.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

