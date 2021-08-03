Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Get Calix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Calix has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Calix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after purchasing an additional 320,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $41,095,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.