Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 1,455,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.