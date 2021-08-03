Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 10,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cameco by 221.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 3,431,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.