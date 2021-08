Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $11.77. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 3,243 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.