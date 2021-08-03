Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.93

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.93 and last traded at C$13.43, with a volume of 267698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Cormark raised their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$692.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.9042474 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.