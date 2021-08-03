Canaccord Genuity Lowers MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $780.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $920.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $482.67.

MSTR opened at $637.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.45. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $121.83 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

