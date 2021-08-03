Canaccord Genuity Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$83.50

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$81.50 to C$83.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.19.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$69.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.98. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.54 and a 1 year high of C$72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3799994 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

