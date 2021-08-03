Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 19,200 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NNOX opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.67. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

