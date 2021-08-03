Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,308 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $22,301,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $6,002,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.