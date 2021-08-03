Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $722,000 Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.50 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.