Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PVH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in PVH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

PVH stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

