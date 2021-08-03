Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) received a C$11.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFX. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$6.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$441.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.84. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

