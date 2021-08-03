Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 36.55 ($0.48). Capita shares last traded at GBX 35.19 ($0.46), with a volume of 3,304,439 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPI shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.70. The stock has a market cap of £592.70 million and a PE ratio of 43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

In related news, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 331,398 shares of company stock worth $13,113,496.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

