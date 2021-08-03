Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.77. Capital One Financial reported earnings per share of $5.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $24.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.68 to $25.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $22.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.18. 79,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.