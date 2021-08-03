Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.73.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 77,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,198. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$28.14 and a twelve month high of C$42.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

