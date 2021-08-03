Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

Shares of CSWC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. 5,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,688. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

