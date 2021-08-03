Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

