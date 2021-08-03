Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.96.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

